To assist Iowans in staying informed about potentially dangerous, unregulated and/or illicit drugs, the state’s Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) on Tuesday announced the launch of the new “Emerging Drugs in Iowa” internet page.
“The Emerging Drugs website identifies new, evolving and lesser-known products and product delivery systems to help Iowa parents, caregivers and others prevent youth substance use,” said ODCP Director Dale Woolery, in a press release announcing the unveiling. “New substances and drug-combinations appear with increasing speed and frequency, and we sometimes have more health and safety questions than answers. The new website shares available factual information to put these products on the Iowa radar, while we learn more about them.”
The goal of the resource is primarily educational, as it aims to inform “about newer or changing substances marketed for consumption in Iowa. This may include substances, products, delivery systems, or related developments for which current regulatory action or scientific consensus does not exist, or is not clear or readily available,” the press release states, while also noting that resources for those in need of drug-related assistance are also provided at the site.
Given this mission, those in healthcare and law enforcement may find the resource especially helpful, but others, as well, are expected to benefit from the information.
“It’s also for parents,” Woolery said, Radio Iowa reported, “and caregivers of young Iowans who have to face questions, potentially if they find something or if their child brings something home and says, ‘But it’s just this,’ and it may be for sale.”
While addressing the dangers of existing illicit substances such as fentanyl, counterfeit pills and forms of high potency marijuana (THC), the site’s focus will also be on lesser-known drugs, including items such as Xylazine and Kratom. Xylazine, for example, is a non-opioid animal tranquilizer approved only for veterinary use that is being increasingly mixed into illicit opioid products by drug traffickers.
“It’s a prescription medication,” Woolery added, about Xylazine, according to the Radio Iowa report. “It’s for animals, not humans, but it’s winding up in combination with fentanyl and other drugs that are being sold on the black market and consumed. Along with the fentanyl, it can be lethal.”
Kratom, which is currently legal in Iowa, is an herbal substance capable of producing effects similar to stimulants and opioids; its use can also bring about a variety of health problems, however, including psychiatric, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal and respiratory ailments. “While there are no uses for kratom approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,” the new website explains, “people report using kratom to manage drug withdrawal symptoms and cravings (especially related to opioid use), pain, fatigue and mental health problems.”
About vaping, meanwhile, the Emerging Drugs website emphasizes that, though permitted for Iowans 21 and over when utilizing legal substances, it is “not considered safe, especially for teens and young adults. The adolescent brain is still developing. Inhaling any substance through these (heated, electronic vaping) devices may be harmful.”
Those with questions or seeking information about emerging drugs in Iowa and their dangers are encouraged to utilize the new website (https://odcp.iowa.gov/drug-awareness/emerging-drugs-iowa), while anyone with inquiries or related emergencies should contact Iowa’s Poison Control Center at 800-222-1222. Assistance can also be garnered by calling the crisis lifeline at 988, while those needing to report illegal drug activity should contact their local law enforcement, or the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement at 800-532-0052 or via email at dneinfo@dps.state.ia.us.