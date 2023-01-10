As inflation continues to affect workers’ wallets, the Upper Explorerland Regional Housing Authority has once again raised the benchmarks to qualify for rental assistance through the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Section 8 program. Property standard limits increased on Jan. 1.
The Section 8 Housing Program is a major effort in assisting lower-income families to live in decent, safe and sanitary housing. This program provides assistance for low-income families in the private rental market through the HUD Housing Choice Voucher Program.
The UE Regional Housing Authority is currently serving 435 families within the region of Fayette, Clayton, Allamakee, Howard and Winneshiek counties, per Kayla Miller, housing coordinator.
From 2010-2022, rental costs have gone up an average of 7% across this five-county region, Miller said.
The region has spent about 101% of its appropriation from HUD, which is based on last year’s numbers, Miller said.
Thus, although vouchers are available for 498 families within the region, “we would not be able to afford to go to the 498,” says Rachelle Howe, executive director of the Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission, which oversees the regional housing authority.
They are accepting applications, Howe told the Daily Register, attributing this to a monthly attrition rate of 18%.
Each month, 18% of clients fall off of eligibility through the Regional Housing Authority, for reasons such as moving or getting married, Howe said.
“Every month we’re adding new, but we’re also losing,” Miller said. The waitlist is typically “two to three months.”
Income and number of persons in the household are the key factors for program eligibility.
Program guidelines effective since June 1, 2022, set the limits of gross annual income to be eligible for Section 8 in Fayette and Clayton counties — as well as Allamakee and Howard — at $27,650 for a one-member household; $31,600 for two; $35,550 for three; $39,450 for four; $42,650 for five; $45,800 for six, and $48,950 for seven members.
Limits to how much the Regional Housing Authority here will pay for rent and basic utilities are collectively termed “property standards.” Effective Jan. 1, 2023, property standards for the same four counties are $585 to $639 for a zero-bedroom studio unit, $664 to $774 for a one-bedroom unit; $874 for a two-bed; $1,070 to $1,149 for a three-bed; and $1,174 to $1,405 for a four-bed.
The thresholds for Winneshiek County are higher, and are listed on a brochure along with the others.
Basic utilities as a category excludes phone and internet.
Households will pay at least 30% of their monthly adjusted income toward rent.
Thus every subsidy is different.
“Our average (subsidy) is $324 a month,” Howe said.
If the rent exceeds the property standards, there are a couple of options.
“If it’s too high, we can either ask the landlord to lower the rent, or if they don’t the tenant is responsible to find another unit in a price range that’s for them,” Howe said.
As for livability, the Regional Housing Authority does inspections bi-annually as required by law.
“We go in and do those inspections so it’s safe and livable for them,” Howe said. The landlord will be given a certain amount of time to remediate any found issues, such as non-operating smoke detectors or windows.
As for exterminator issues, landlords “are required to bring in pest control to clean up the home,” Miller said.
“Landlords, if they’re not meeting standards and not getting things done, we give those tenants a voucher to get moved,” Miller said.
NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENTS
For tenants, “If you got a job or had a baby, or someone moved out, call us within 10 days,” Miller said.
If the tenant wants to move out altogether, or if the landlord wants to evict through the Regional Housing Authority, a 30-day written notice is required.
Landlords must give 60 days’ notice for a rent increase.
“They give notice to tenant and us (for a rent increase), same with eviction,” Miller said.
“If (tenants) end up getting a court ordered or a three-day eviction notice, we can no longer assist them,” Miller said.
ELIGIBILITY
Eligibility is limited to U.S. citizens and specified categories of non-citizens who have eligible immigration status.
Tenants are subject to an initial and recurring annual background check.
HUD bans any applicant on the sex offender registry from eligibility.
APPLICATION
To access the application, navigate in a web browser to www.uerpc.org. Click the menu icon at the top right, then Section 8. Options are to upload or print a form.
If uploading the forms: First download all forms to your computer. Edit the forms and save to your computer. Then upload each form after clicking the next button. Type your email and an optional message. Attach all forms. Then click “encrypt and send.”
Printed applications and copies of all needed documents can be mailed to the Upper Explorerland Regional Housing Authority at 325 Washington St., Decorah, IA 52101.
The website is mobile friendly, Howe said. To be sent an application, call 563-864-7551.
“We encourage people to make an appointment to come in if they would like to,” Howe said.
Howe also encouraged any landlords who would like to have tenants on the program to apply, as long as they have units in that price range.
“It’s a great way to ensure they get paid, and they give us the authority to give their (the landlord’s) name out,” Howe said.