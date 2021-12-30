As marching uniforms go, the Oelwein Band Department is moving out with the old and in with the new. In perfect time with the New Year’s adage, the department has received a prototype of its new marching uniforms and is selling key parts of its marching uniforms that were used from 2003-2021 for less than 5% of the similar cost of these elements in the new ones.
After what the Oelwein Band Department said was more than a year of planning and design to perfect the look of its new marching band uniforms, the Oelwein School Board approved their purchase when it met Dec. 20.
The board that day unanimously approved (7-0) a quote from a Greenville, Illinois company for 100 units each of components of the traditional marching band uniform — such as a jacket, gauntlet cuffs, flat top shako hat, plume, bib trousers, and garment storage bags. Adding a unit of embroidery digitizing and two plume cases, the quote summed to $44,299.
High school band director Cory McBride sent a band uniform request to the Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation, Superintendent Josh Ehn said, according to meeting minutes, where the grant amount is termed as “up to” a dollar figure in board minutes.
McBride said of the NEI Charitable Foundation grant, “Applying for that grant was one of our first steps, we got notified of being awarded that just over a year ago.” He said they were not awarded the full amount — mentioned in minutes as “up to $70,000” — but added, “The full amount we were awarded is going towards these new uniforms.”
McBride does not have all 100 new uniforms yet but expects the rest of the uniforms at latest by next marching band season, which tends to run August through October.
“That is just a prototype we could use to show our students, the community to get the project up and running,” he said of the new uniform image on social media. “The next step is (for the company) to get going to create the inventory.”
“We haven’t gotten the exact date yet. We’ll for sure have them for next fall’s marching season, and likely late this spring or early summer so we’ll have time to get them all in our closet, organized and ready to go so when we start the school year next fall we can get everybody all set up and and ready for performances,” he said.
McBride described the design process and the school community’s input.
“We started with me working with potential uniform companies and them picking my brain, what I saw,” he said.
The companies drafted designs.
He said he brought in students and staff to view the uniform design drafts and created a list of “things they like more, and don’t like as much, to steer me in a direction,” all the way down to the final version a year later.
“The longer it went on the more specific and picky it got,” he said.
“We are excited to embrace this new look and mark a new chapter for Oelwein Bands!” the post read. “Thanks to the MANY individuals (staff, students, and many others) who offered feedback on the project’s progress throughout the year as well as to our administration and school board for their guidance and support of this project.”
With the new uniforms, the department is selling the former uniforms that Oelwein band students wore from 2003-2021.
“Do you want to have a piece of Oelwein band history all for yourself?” this Dec. 29 post asked. “Help us clear space for our new uniforms by purchasing a keepsake old uniform that you can take home and treasure! For only $20 you will get a pair of bibs (pants), coat, hat, and plume (shoes and gloves not included). You can choose the uniform you want or have us choose one for you. Uniforms will be distributed on a first come first serve basis and are sold as-is.”
The offer will run until the uniforms are gone, or through the end of May.
As a cost comparison, those same parts of the new uniforms on the quote total $408.10, so buying that portion of the old uniforms for $20 is just 5% of the cost new.
To purchase/pick up a 2003-2021 Oelwein Marching Band uniform, email cmcbride@oelwein.k12.ia.us or stop by the high school after school restarts on Jan. 5. Any questions? Email, message, or comment on the Dec. 29 Oelwein Band Department Facebook post.