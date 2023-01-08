Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Couple's home lost to fire on New Year's Day

The home of Jake Eitel and Shelby Holland was a total loss after a New Year’s Day fire raged through the ranch house on R Avenue south of Hawkeye.

HAWKEYE — A rural Hawkeye couple is trying to put their lives back together after losing all their belongings in a house fire on New Year’s Day.

Jake Eitel and his partner Shelby Holland were building a life together on the family farmstead he inherited from his late father, 17817 R Ave., and happily looking forward to welcoming their first child together in February. Sunday evening, Jan. 1, at about 6:30, Shelby was on the living room couch watching television and Jake was in the basement of their ranch-style three bedroom home.

