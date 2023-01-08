HAWKEYE — A rural Hawkeye couple is trying to put their lives back together after losing all their belongings in a house fire on New Year’s Day.
Jake Eitel and his partner Shelby Holland were building a life together on the family farmstead he inherited from his late father, 17817 R Ave., and happily looking forward to welcoming their first child together in February. Sunday evening, Jan. 1, at about 6:30, Shelby was on the living room couch watching television and Jake was in the basement of their ranch-style three bedroom home.
Shelby turned to see smoke in her kitchen and went to investigate. She opened the door to the attached garage and was met by a wall of flames. Slamming the door shut she screamed for Jake to come upstairs as she moved away from the source of the fire. Jake also opened the door to look into the garage and
by now, the opening and closing of the kitchen door had worked like bellows fanning the flames and the force of the fire knocked him backwards.
“Get out, get out,” they both yelled, as they ran for the front door in the living room. The angry flames quickly began to engulf the house, as the couple made a hasty exit to safety.
On her Facebook page Shelby wrote that a person always thinks about what they would grab if their house caught fire.
“Nothing,” she said. “There was literally no time to grab anything. My dog Duke bolted out the door with me. I didn’t even have shoes on. Couldn’t grab my purse, nothing. I thought about the baby’s room that I had painted light purple and all of the things we had done and were planning. Everything was lost in a matter of minutes.”
Shelby said they stood outside seemingly paralyzed by the shock and disbelief, then realized they needed to move their vehicles away from the house. The Hawkeye Fire Department was quick to respond, but Shelby said the fire already had engulfed the home. The feeling of hopelessness and despair was unimaginable.
Jake’s mother Mary Eitel passed away suddenly the day before Thanksgiving and the couple was still coming to grips with her loss. Her home in Maynard has been a welcome haven for them as they work through what they will do next.
“It’s good that we have someplace but the house is full of Mary’s things, so we don’t really have much room, and certainly no room for our baby girl who will be here in a month,” Shelby said.
She said friends have been generous in offering items, but they are not sure where they can store them while they figure out where they will go. She said the farm has been passed down six generations. She knows that Jake would like to be able to rebuild there, but there wasn’t insurance to cover the loss.
She thinks a heat lamp that was running in the garage for a litter of kittens was likely the cause of the fire.
“It’s just really overwhelming right now. These are supposed to be our best days,” she said, her voice breaking.
Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, Shelby suffered an attack of appendicitis and was rushed to Iowa City for an emergency appendectomy. She is recovering from that surgery, but her doctor warned her that the baby could come early due to the trauma from the operation. She is hoping they can find some place to be comfortable and not have to live out of totes.
She has been off work from her parttime job with U.S. Cellular in Sumner. Since it is not a fulltime job, she does not have maternity leave. Since the fire, Jake has been busy and not been able to work at his job with an insulation company in Waterloo. They are hoping for some kind of normalcy before the baby arrives.
Friends have set up a Go Fund Me page for Jake and Shelby. They encourage others to help them give the couple a fresh start in this new year that began with tragic loss.