Editor’s note: This is the conclusion in a two-part series on new principal Jamie Jacobs and the opening of the school year at Wings Park Elementary in Oelwein.
The immediate outlook for each building that new principal Jamie Jacobs is leading seems quite positive, given the stability both Wings Park Elementary and Little Husky Learning Center have maintained over the summer. Inside the classroom walls, however, a notable instructional adjustment may lead to even greater levels of student learning, she described.
“Here, at Wings Park and Little Husky, we’ve had very little staff turnover,” she explained. “We had one teacher come down to the middle school, and we had one new-to-us teacher, but not new-to-teaching teacher, so (it’s been) pretty stable here, which always, always is a good thing in education. We are really just looking forward to having a strong foundation to start the year.
“Maybe one change that doesn’t really affect the greater community,” she continued, “is that teachers are going to be empowered this year to have more control over their schedule, which will hopefully increase student engagement and things like that. Empowered teachers are happier teachers, and we’ll help our staff and students have a great year.”
Regardless of such continuity or change, the start of the new academic year has been much welcomed by the faculty and staff, Jacobs said.
“Everybody’s ready for the first day. We are all ready for structure and routine,” she acknowledged. “We missed them. It’s been a quiet and lonely summer, so we are ready for everybody to be back in the building, for sure.”
The coincidence this week of school’s resumption with some extreme heat and humidity should not dampen the enthusiasm, either, Jacobs indicated, as the facilities across Oelwein’s district are well-prepared for the state’s historic late-summer heat wave.
“All of our buildings are air-conditioned, and we watch the weather advisories and things like that from the National Weather Service and stick pretty close to what they recommend,” she said. “We have plenty of water bottles for students who maybe don’t have them so they can have water throughout the day and stay hydrated, and all of our recesses are limited to 15 minutes outside, so students can still get that fresh air break without any worries, and we have our nurse on staff.
“Nope, we don’t anticipate anything,” she added, about possible ill-effects of the scorching conditions. “We live in Iowa. It gets hot. You get used to it,” she noted, with a laugh.
As for beginning her new role, Jacobs shared both her feelings of anticipation as well as a pinch of disquiet, the latter reflective of the importance of her work and the seriousness with which she takes the accompanying responsibilities and opportunities.
“I’m just excited,” she observed, while adding a bit of jest, about the new year’s start. “Year three in Oelwein, two years at the high school as the athletic director and assistant principal, (with) some other roles in there; I’m just excited to be down here, excited to be taller than the students. No, really, just excited. This is an amazing staff.
“Always anxious,” she added of her feelings, in conclusion. “If you are not nervous, you don’t care enough. Just ready for the new year. I’ve told a lot of people, but July is lonely when it’s just you and the custodians in the building. Happy to already have the energy back and anxious to get things rolling.”