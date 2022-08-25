Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Renovating for a new restaurant

Jim Abbas of D & E Construction moves lumber Thursday as he prepares to work on the second pillar frame that will mark the main entrance to Zio Johno’s, an Italian restaurant chain that will be coming to Oelwein soon. The reconstruction is being done at the former Pizza Hut location on East Charles Street.

 DEB KUNKLE | Oelwein Daily Register

For the past couple of weeks, D&E Construction has been working on the former Pizza Hut building on East Charles Street that will become Zio Johno’s. Jim Abbas, co-owner of D&E with Don DeGraw, said he has worked on other projects for Zio Johno’s and is also a regular customer.

“I love pasta, and Zio Johno’s spaghetti and homemade garlic bread is delicious,” Abbas said, while taking a break from carpentry work at the site Thursday.

