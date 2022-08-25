For the past couple of weeks, D&E Construction has been working on the former Pizza Hut building on East Charles Street that will become Zio Johno’s. Jim Abbas, co-owner of D&E with Don DeGraw, said he has worked on other projects for Zio Johno’s and is also a regular customer.
“I love pasta, and Zio Johno’s spaghetti and homemade garlic bread is delicious,” Abbas said, while taking a break from carpentry work at the site Thursday.
The former Pizza Hut closed in August of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic had hit full swing. Eli Khairallah and his son Andrew purchased the building earlier this summer and are currently looking for a franchisee, along with a manager and staff.
Abbas said the building is basically sound for being closed up for two years, but there is a lot of work to be done to get it ready to be a restaurant again. In addition to the Zio Johno’s trademark pillar entrance, the pitch of the roof needs to be fixed he said, so it drains properly away from the building. Then there’s the 10x20-foot addition to be built onto the west side for a drive-through, with office space above it.
Abbas said the owners didn’t give a timeline on the construction, but he knows getting the building ready is a priority.
Zio Johno’s has three locations, Iowa City, Edgewood Road in Cedar Rapids, and its initial restaurant and headquarters in Marion. The first restaurant opened in 1984 with the concept of providing homemade fresh Italian dishes at affordable prices. The bread, made fresh daily for garlic bread and gondola sub sandwiches, is a close second to the signature spaghetti, still the most popular item on Zio Johno’s now expanded menu. Along with traditional homemade Italian pasta dishes, the restaurant also serves pizza, gyros, sub sandwiches and more. In addition to a dine-in experience, it is especially known for take-out, home delivery and catering, Abbas said.
He added that the owner also believes in giving back to the communities in which he has restaurants. Assisting with fundraisers, making donations, and providing sponsorships for schools, churches, businesses, food banks and other organizations are all part of the Zio Johno’s brand in serving communities.