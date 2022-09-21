The Merriam-Webster Dictionary announced earlier this month the inclusion of 370 new words and meanings for 2022, a project that, though viewed with skepticism by some, is necessary, according to University of Northern Iowa Assistant Professor of Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) and Applied Linguistics Carmen Durham, whose new TESOL 2015 ‘Language Today’ class explores the subject of such changes.
The words added reflect a variety of categories, such as business and technology (new words include dumbphone and greenwash), the natural world (magnet fishing and dawn chorus), having fun (Galentine’s Day and level up), as well as slang and other informal language (adorkable and ICYMI).
Adding new words to reflect a changing society is a self-identified responsibility of the Merriam-Webster Dictionary. An important part of any dictionary, they write, is that it “chronicles how the language grows and changes, which means new words and definitions must continually be added.”
Merriam-Webster also identifies the standards a word must meet to be eligible for inclusion. “When many people use a word in the same way,” they state, “over a long enough period of time, that word becomes eligible for inclusion.”
The larger process by which new words enter our vocabulary, however, is more complex, as well as revealing. As Durham explained, new words may be added through a process called language contact, which results from mobility.
“When people move around the world,” she said, “they find new words to describe their new realities. They might borrow vocabulary words from another language…or they might create completely new words.”
A second reason words are created, Durham noted, is that language is often manipulated by groups to reflect their identities, “because a younger generation wanted to differentiate themselves from other generations,” as a means to more clearly illustrate how they do not share their elders’ standards or outlook.
Durham also believes that the current prevalence of instant, far-reaching communication is important to consider.
“I think social media is accelerating the creation of new words because almost anyone can post a new word, and if enough people start to use it, then it catches on quickly. Or they can use an old term and give it new context.”
While social media has accelerated the rate of change, the words we use have always been dynamic, Durham points out. “In reality,” she said, “language always changes and language has always changed throughout history. People have always moved from one place to another and changed how they talk to fit into their new context, and they’ve always shown their identity and social standing with the language they choose to use.”
The dictionary’s regular addition of new words would seem fitting and natural, though not all are comfortable with such change, a division Durham attributes to generational or other differences.
If someone refuses to use a new word, she explained, “then you would probably also identify with a different generation (or gender, or race, or any other aspect of our identity), and that different generation has a different way to say that someone is attractive or that a situation is awkward – they might not see the need for a new word.”
“We always need new words to describe our new reality,” she concluded.