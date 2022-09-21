Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

220922_ol_news_new_words

Language expert Carmen Durham is Assistant Professor of TESOL/Applied Linguistics at Northern Iowa University.

 Photo courtesy of the University of Northern Iowa’s Languages and Literatures Dept.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary announced earlier this month the inclusion of 370 new words and meanings for 2022, a project that, though viewed with skepticism by some, is necessary, according to University of Northern Iowa Assistant Professor of Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) and Applied Linguistics Carmen Durham, whose new TESOL 2015 ‘Language Today’ class explores the subject of such changes.

The words added reflect a variety of categories, such as business and technology (new words include dumbphone and greenwash), the natural world (magnet fishing and dawn chorus), having fun (Galentine’s Day and level up), as well as slang and other informal language (adorkable and ICYMI).

Trending Food Videos