Good day to all of you! Is it ever going to warm up for us? I am ready for warm weather to work outside and get my beds ready for flowers and vegetables. The Kitchen Cupboard is still using the window for service until we are informed by the church that we can have clients allowed in.
Our Board of Directors will next meet in May. At our March meeting, we talked about the yearend reports and if there will be a Stamp Out Hunger drive this year. We have not talked to Kay at the Post Office yet but will in the next couple of weeks.
Another item that we will discuss at our May meeting is the “Party in the Park” series in the summer. We set up a table and sell extra raffle tickets with either a food item or $1 per ticket. This all goes to our Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard. We always enjoy this opportunity to have a good time while at the same time receiving donations of food and money. We have been informed that there will be Party in The Park this year and we are looking forward to a fun time while receiving money for the Cupboard.
Have you seen the Fareway Purple Bag Video? It is on the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard Facebook page. Like our page to see new messages posted every so often. Marti Rosenstiel and Josh Ehn have done a wonderful job doing this video. The purple Kitchen Cupboard food bags have been a source of blessing to the Cupboard, and we once again thank Marti Rosenstiel, who came up with the idea, and the employees at Fareway who continue to fill the bags and make them available for purchase. The churches are receiving a list of items to donate to the Cupboard, but the purple bags have really helped during the COVID pandemic. The Purple Bags at Fareway make such an easy way for donating to the Cupboard in this time of need. We do want to thank the Fareway customers for purchasing these bags. We now also have the Purple Bags at Dollar Fresh and appreciate the customers of Dollar Fresh purchasing these bags for the Cupboard.
The Kitchen Cupboard wants to thank Matt Nelson at Dollar Fresh and Paul Schemmel at Fareway for all the items that they are giving to the Cupboard for our clients. Carol and Nancy have been picking up the items on Tuesdays and on Fridays.
Our clients really appreciate the items every time they stop in.
The following churches are members of our Board of Directors and are asked to collect the following items during the months of April and May 2022: Christ United Presbyterian Church: 12 oz. pkg egg noodles; First Baptist Church: small boxes instant butterscotch pudding; First Presbyterian Church in Maynard: muffin mixes (not cornmeal); Grace United Methodist Church: 5 oz. canned tuna; Sacred Heart Church: April — 24 oz. cans spaghetti sauce, May — 5 oz. cans fruit cocktail: and Zion Lutheran Church: flavored rice mixes (like Knorr-Lipton sides). If you are unable to attend church, you can drop your items off at the Kitchen Cupboard on Tuesday mornings and Friday afternoons.
Last of all, I want to thank all my great volunteers during the past COVID-19 pandemic. Doing the drive-up service for the clients has worked out great so we only have the manager, volunteers, and stockers in the Cupboard. My volunteers are a great help to me by helping to assist clients with their food selections, stocking shelves and organizing both the clients’ shopping room as well as our storage room, and sorting, counting, and putting food donations away. We have a great truck crew that helps when we make a large food purchase, and they always know what needs to be done and they get it done quickly and efficiently.
The Community Kitchen Cupboard is in the lower level of the First Baptist Church at 31 First Ave. N.E. (across the highway from the Post Office). The Kitchen Cupboard is open for business on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and on Fridays, 1–4 p.m. The Kitchen Cupboard is closed on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. If you need to reach us by telephone, please remember there is no answering machine for this phone and it will only be answered during business hours, and the number to reach us is 319-283-3595.