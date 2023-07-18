WEST UNION — In the span of four days, July 11-14, a collaborative effort of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and West Union Police Department, with help from other agencies, has led to the arrests of 13 individuals on various drug charges.
Sheriff Marty Fisher reported arrests in the month-long joint investigation began at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, when an intoxicated Ryan Smith, 29, of Elgin, drove up to a sheriff’s deputy parked at the Elgin Fire Department. Smith was initially arrested for operating while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor. The deputy also detected the odor of marijuana, and the West Union drug canine and officer were requested.
Subsequently, a search warrant was executed on Smith’s vehicle, yielding distribution amounts of methamphetamine, multiple grams of marijuana and a scale, all of which were seized. Additional charges on Smith included possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, Class B felony; possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, all Class D felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Later on Tuesday, July 11, a drug search warrant was executed at Smith’s residence at 608 Mill Ave., Elgin, by the two agencies.
More methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia were found and seized during this search. In addition, Bryon Smith, 61, of Elgin, was charged and later arrested for possession of methamphetamine first offense, possession of marijuana first offense, both serious misdemeanors, and possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor. Ryan Smith was additionally charged with felony drug possession.
The following day, July 12, the sheriff’s office, West Union Police and drug K-9, and the Iowa State Patrol executed two more drug search warrants at 125 S. Vine St., Apt. 1, and 116 E. Elm St., Apt. 102, respectively, both in West Union. Numerous controlled substances were located during the execution of those warrants. Among items seized were heroin, morphine, methamphetamine, THC wax/marijuana, ledgers, scales, loaded syringes, pill crushers, baggies and other paraphernalia.
As a result of the July 12 action, Jeff Blue, 51, of West Union, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, Class B felony; possession with intent to deliver morphine, Class C felony; possession of heroin, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance third offense, all Class D felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor. Blue was taken to Fayette County Jail to await an initial court appearance.
Drake Duffield, 23, of West Union was arrested for sex offender registry violation, an aggravated misdemeanor; possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, first offenses, both serious misdemeanors; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. He was jailed pending a court appearance.
Nathan Slaughter, 38, of West Union, was later found and arrested by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. Slaughter was charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana third offenses, both Class D felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor. He was transported to the Fayette County Jail to await an initial court appearance.
Misty Marie June Cook was charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana third offenses, both Class D felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Then, on Friday, July 14, multiple agencies converged to execute five more drug warrants related to the ongoing investigation.
Law enforcement in on the operation were Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, West Union Police Department and K-9, Iowa State Patrol, Fayette Police Department, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and K-9, and Postville Police Department. Additional warrants were executed in West Union at 116 E. Elm St., Apt. 101, 118 E. Elm St., Apts. 201, 202, 204, and 124 S. Vine St., Apt. 7.
Through these actions, seven additional individuals were arrested and/or charged.
Warren Albert Harvey, 29, West Union, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, third offenses, and gathering where controlled substance are used (methamphetamine), all Class D felonies; gathering where controlled substances are used (marijuana), serious misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor. He was jailed pending a court appearance.
Ashley Marie Murphy, 30, West Union, arrested for gathering where controlled substances are used (methamphetamine), Class D felony; possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, both first offenses, and gathering where controlled substances are used (marijuana), all serious misdemeanors; and drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor. She was jailed pending a court appearance.
Jodie Marie Wakeford, 45, West Union, arrested for gathering where controlled substances are used (methamphetamine) a Class D felony; possession of methamphetamine second offense, aggravated misdemeanor; and drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor. She was taken to Fayette County Jail to await an initial court appearance.
Rachel Ann Latham, 48, Oelwein, arrested for gathering where controlled substances are used (methamphetamine) Class D felony; possession of methamphetamine first offense, serious misdemeanor; and drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor. Latham was also taken to the county jail to await a court appearance.
Roger Palmer Nichols, 52, of West Union, was charged with possession of controlled substances third offense – methamphetamine and marijuana, both Class D felonies, and drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor.
Kaben Allen Schmelzer, 37, West Union, was charged with possession of a controlled substance second offense – methamphetamine, aggravated misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance second offense – marijuana, serious misdemeanor; and drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor.
Madison Rae Williams, 23, West Union, was charged with possession of a controlled substance second offense – methamphetamine, aggravated misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance second offense – marijuana, serious misdemeanor; and drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor.
“During the course of this investigation, numerous arrests were made, and more charges are pending. A total of 53 charges were filed, including 24 drug felony charges and 29 misdemeanor charges,” said Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher. “We will continue to investigate and work with all law enforcement agencies to reduce the illegal drug trafficking in our county.” Sheriff Fisher added he expects more arrests will be made.