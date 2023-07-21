AMES — In June, 350 youth delegates gathered at Iowa State University for the 2023 Iowa 4-H Youth Conference, themed “Spy Your Potential.” Teenagers from across the state came to the Iowa State campus for three days full of speakers, workshops, mixers, dances, special events and civic engagement activities.
Youth who attended the conference June 27-29 dove into their passions, discovered career opportunities and learned about life on a college campus, all while meeting other youth from across the state. Delegates participated in educational workshops, heard from multiple keynote speakers, exhibited their talents and gathered new ideas to return to their communities.
With more than a dozen workshop topics to choose from each day, delegates were weaving with the Des Moines Weavers and Spinners Guild, touring the ISU Horticulture Research Station, exploring turfgrass management techniques at Jack Trice Stadium, exploring processed meat products in the meat lab, learning about balloon animals and much more.
“The conference is organized by the State 4-H Council, a group of leadership-driven high school youth,” said Madeleine Bretey-Smith, conference coordinator and 4-H civic engagement and leadership program specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “Everything from the theme and keynote speakers to the service project, banquet entertainment, and schedule of events is determined by the State 4-H Council members. They can consider their own experiences and interests and those of their peers during the planning process, making the 4-H Youth Conference a truly unique experience as it is planned for youth, by youth.”
The annual conference also allowed youth to participate in civic engagement activities led by the Des Moines Area Religious Council. Delegates participated in an interactive hunger simulation, learning what it is like to live with food insecurity. The 4-H Healthy Living Ambassadors presented their statewide project and challenged conference attendees to help add food access locations to the Iowa map to contribute to a cause that will help connect families to sources of nutritious foods. In the last rotation activity, delegates packaged nearly 2,000 chicken casserole kits to create over 6,000 meals and be distributed to food pantries across the Des Moines metro area.
The Iowa 4-H Youth Conference welcomed two keynote speakers to the Stephens Auditorium stage to address the delegates surrounding the theme of “Spy Your Potential.” Speaker, author and resilience expert Tasha Schuh opened the conference with an inspirational message equipping youth to be resilient in their mental and emotional health. Former Olympian, record-setting athlete, coach and motivational speaker Dan Gable motivated youth by hosting a question-and-answer session. Steve’s Mobile Music provided an evening dance, VIP Iowa provided music for the banquet dance, and the Knights of Columbus provided casino night entertainment for the delegation at the formal banquet.
Youth who have completed eighth grade up through youth who have completed 12th grade are invited to attend the Iowa 4-H Youth Conference each year. 4-H members, as well as youth who have not participated in 4-H, are invited to attend. Registration for the 2024 Iowa 4-H Youth Conference will open in March 2024, with conference dates set for June 25-27, 2024, at Iowa State University.