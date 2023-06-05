DES MOINES — Many people run on coffee, but like most non-profit organizations, the Blue Ribbon Foundation runs on volunteers.
Volunteering has become part of the fabric of Iowans' lives, and the ideas, knowledge and expertise needed to keep communities moving forward. This would be impossible without the involvement of volunteers. That's why the Blue Ribbon Foundation will once again celebrate the "Iowan of the Day" award during the Iowa State Fair.
Everyone has had the experience of working with an outstanding volunteer - one whose contributions exceed expectations and go well beyond the responsibilities of the position. Here is an opportunity to nominate someone who has demonstrated the key qualities that qualify them as an Iowan of the Day.
With the help of Cookies Food Products, the Foundation will honor 10 Iowans with a special day of recognition at the 2023 Iowa State Fair, Aug. 10-20. The winners will be celebrated during a presentation on the Anne & Bill Riley Stage and receive $200 cash, use of a golf cart for the day, VIP parking, gate admission for four, hotel accommodations at the Des Moines Downtown Marriott, and four tickets to the evening Grandstand show.
Persons can download a nomination form at www.BlueRibbonFoundation.org/IOTD or contact the Blue Ribbon Foundation at 515-262-3111 Ext. 371 or Info@BlueRibbonFoundation.org. Nominees from 2021 and 2022 will also be reconsidered. All nominees must currently live in Iowa. The deadline to submit an application is July 1.
The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Since its inception in 1993, the Foundation has raised more than $195 million, through individual contributions, state appropriations, in-kind services, and corporate, federal and state grants. For more information, contact the Foundation at 515-262-3111 Ext. 371, Info@BlueRibbonFoundation.org or visit www.BlueRibbonFoundation.org.