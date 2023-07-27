OELWEIN – The 25th annual Strawn reunion was held Saturday, July 22, in the Lions shelter at the Oelwein City Park.
Attending were Sharon Strawn, Bellevue, Nebraska; Paula Strawn DeVol, Glenwood; John and Myrlene Strawn, Cedar Rapids; John, Jr. and Diane Strawn, Clive; Janice Palmer, Manchester; Matt and Patches Toebe, Gunner and Stella, and Zoe Strawn, all of Shell Rock; Jolissa Corbett, Oliver, Arlo Jeanne, and Lincoln, Freeport, Illinois; Duane Strawn, Iowa City, Allan Strawn, Robins; Mike and Becky Strawn, Gilman; Jason and Casstle Strawn, and Michele Ross, all of Arlington; Jessica Swaab and Brad Michels, Gracyn, Gavin and Gage; Anne Strawn, Duane and Pam Ohrt, and Chad and Jori Rechkemmer and Finnan, all of Oelwein.
Duane Ohrt led the family in prayer with a moment of silence for Ron Strawn, Bellevue, Nebraska, and Carol Strawn, Arlington, who passed away since the last reunion.
Fellowship followed the potluck dinner.
The 26th annual reunion is planned for July 2024.