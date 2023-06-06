OELWEIN — This spring babysitting basic classes were held at the RAMS Center, in Oelwein with Michele Kelly, Fayette County Youth Coordinator leading the two classes with a total of 33 4th-8th grade youth attending from Northeast Iowa.
The participants were trained to effectively communicate with parents to understand household rules, how to make decisions under pressure, understand and safely respond to the needs of children and infants in which they babysit and how to change diapers and feed a baby. The youth also had an opportunity to learn basic first aid and CPR under the direction of Nate Post, Fayette Ambulance, EMT and Bonnie West, RN, EMR.
“Overall both days were great! The youth were very attentive, willing to learn and had great questions. After the 6 hour sessions were completed, I felt very positive sending each of them on their way knowing they will be great babysitters in our communities. They took everything very seriously, weren’t afraid to ask questions for all of us presenters.” said Michele Kelly, Fayette County Youth Coordinator. “I also encouraged the youth to join 4-H, so parents if they are talking about joining and you would like more information, please don’t hesitate to contact me at 563-425-3331 or dropping me an email at kellymd@iastate.edu. I’d love to talk to you more about what 4-H has to offer and get your child get involved.”
Participating in the two spring Babysitting classes are the following youth and the communities in which they reside:
Calmar: Emaleigh and Isabelle Gehling,
Elgin: Charlie and Nora Pasket
Fairbank: Emma Griese
Fayette: Destinee Opperman
Fort Atkinson: Lia Vsetecka, Violet Schmelzer
Hawkeye: Maya Anfinson, Bailee Gefaller
Hazleton: Addison Streittmatter, Kayden and Michael McClaren, Lily Vance
Maynard: Emma Little, Zoey Lovell, Braley Scheffert,
Oelwein: Sophia Baily, Meah Denny, Raelynn Engstrom, Paizley Irvine, Riley Meike, Nora Schares, Hannah Sullivan
Ossian: Sophia Welch
St. Lucas: Cooper and Kinley Dietzenbach
Westgate: Harlow Berkes-Dudley, Ella Hannan
West Union: Clara Cannon, Aralyn Keller, Lainey Scholbrock, Ava Wegner