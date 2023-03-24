The annual Fayette County 4-H Omelet brunch was recently held at the Fayette County Fairgrounds in West Union. More than 850 people were served a made-to-order omelet, all they could eat pancakes, applesauce, milk, coffee, and water.
Of the 206 enrolled 4-H members, 176 assisted at the annual fundraiser that raised funds to cover a portion of the annual program development fee.
Fayette County 4-H thanks everyone who supported this event by attending or making donations and to those who assisted. Fayette County 4-H Omelet Brunch 2024 has been set for March 10.