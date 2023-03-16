HAWKEYE — Daryl Walvatne has officially closed the chapter on his 50-year career at the Farmers Win Coop (Hawkeye Coop), and everyone is finding it hard to believe. His last day was Friday, March 10.
His family would like to celebrate his dedication and years of hard work with a little celebration.
Everyone is invited to a celebration of Daryl’s retirement on Sunday, April 2, 2-4 p.m. at the Hawkeye Community Center, 102 E. Main St.
Family requests no gifts. They just want him to enjoy visiting with everyone who can attend.