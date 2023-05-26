The families of Barb Arndt, and Dick Arndt, will be hosting an open house at the Oelwein American Legion on Saturday, June 10, from 2-4 p.m. to celebrate their 90th birthdays. Barb will turn 90 on June 11, and Dick on June 2.
Barbs family includes Pete deceased (Mary) Arndt of Rolling Meadows, IL, Bruce Arndt of Mundelein, IL, Mike (Cindy) Arndt of Norwalk, Steve (Sue) Arndt, Oelwein, Bob (Sheri) Arndt, Green Bay, WI, Kathy Sommer (Brian), Buffalo Grove, IL, Dick (Kim) Arndt of Oelwein, 18 grandchildren and 12 great grand kids.
Dick’s family includes Debie Knickrehm (Mike) of LeClair, Julie Sparks (Brian) of Altoona, Lori Steciuk of Dennison, Kerry Arnold (Kevin) of Johnson Creek, WI, Ted Arndt of Altoona, 12 grandchildren and 16 great grand kids.
The families would encourage you to stop by the Legion for cake and cookies and help celebrate the birthdays of Barb and Dick.
If you cannot attend, birthday greetings may be sent to Barb at 126 2nd St N.E. and to Dick at 600 7th St S.E.