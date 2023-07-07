Growing older is the greatest risk factor for acquiring Parkinson’s disease and many people live with symptoms for several years before being diagnosed. Often people in early stages of Parkinson’s disease assume their symptoms are part of normal aging or are due to other health problems they may have, such as arthritis. However, early Parkinson’s disease symptoms may not be that apparent and may even come and go. Frequently it is the spouse or other relatives who first notice slight problems with a loved one’s movements.
To learn about Parkinson’s disease, its effects, and possible treatments, register now to participate in “A Journey Through Parkinson’s Disease” an educational series from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Iowa State’s Department of Kinesiology and Human Sciences Extension and Outreach are sponsoring the virtual series available statewide beginning July 13th.
The educational series consists of three, 1-hour sessions held once a week. Human Sciences Specialists will teach the classes, which include interactive lessons, discussions, and activities. Sessions are scheduled for July 13, 20 and 27, from 10-11 a.m. via Zoom. There is a no fee for the program. For more information or to register on-line, go to https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/parkinsons.
For questions contact: Elizabeth Stegemoller, Assistant Professor, Kinesiology, 515-294-5966, esteg@iastate.edu or Sara Sprouse, Human Sciences Specialist in Nutrition and Wellness, 319-293-3039, sprouse@iastate.edu