Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.