Fayette County 911 Service Board

7 p.m., Monday, June 20, county courthouse, West Union

1. Call to order

2. Roll call

3. Approve the agenda

4. Approve the March minutes

5. Coordinator report: Consolidation and third dispatch position grant

6. Budget Report

7. OLD BUSINESS: Motorola contract — Paging network costs and radio proposal costs

8. NEW BUSINESS

• eDispatches costs

• Vote on chairman and vice chairman of the board for three year term

9. Items for discussion

10. Set next meeting date

11. Adjourn

