Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting9 a.m., Monday, Aug. 15, courthouse, West Union
1. Pledge of allegiance.
Updated: August 12, 2022 @ 9:03 pm
2. Approve agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, Aug. 8 meeting.
4. Approval of claims.
5. Meet with Joel Fantz, County Engineer, for an update.
6. 9:30 a.m. — Meet with Ashley Eckenrod and Kristy Oberbroeckling from North Fayette Valley Community Coalition for a discussion and possible decision regarding funding for the new Sumner Daycare and Learning Center.
7. 10 a.m. — Meet with Deb Howard for a discussion and possible decision regarding funding for the Oelwein Event Corp.
8. 10:30 a.m. — Meet with Blake Gamm/or discussion and possible decision regarding the Conservation Handbook Supplement.
9. Discussion and decision regarding the Response Technologies Centurion Armour Product Protection and Technical Support Plan.
10. (possible) Road Trip with the County Engineer to View Roads and Look at Projects.
11. Share updates from committees.
12. Weekly updates from various County Departments.
