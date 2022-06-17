Fayette County Board of Supervisors
9 a.m., Monday, June 20, county courthouse, West Union
1. Pledge of allegiance.
2. Approve agenda.
3. Read and approve the minutes from the Monday, June 13 meetings.
4. Approval of Claims.
5. Meet with Joel Fantz, county engineer, for an update.
A. Consider acceptance of $2.8 million of Federal STBG funds for the reconstruction of W42/Juniper Road for FFY 2026.
B. Consider approval of a modification to the County’s 2023 5-Year Construction Program. Modification will add a project for the reconstruction of W42/Juniper Road for FY 2026.
6. 9:30 a.m. — Board of Health Year End Review and update.
7. Discussion regarding options regarding the Radio Project.
8. Approval of Quote from Walvatne Electric for installing additional electrical outlets in the courtrooms.
9. Approval of quote from Hackman, Carolan Painting LLC for the painting of the courthouse flag pole.
10. Approve a 5-day Class B beer permit with outdoor services for Backpocket Brewing, LLC.
11. (Possible) Road Trip with the county engineer to view roads and look at projects.
12. Share updates from committees.
13. Weekly updates from various county departments.