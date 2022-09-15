Keystone AEA Board
Monday, Sept. 19, 1 p.m.
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: September 16, 2022 @ 5:54 pm
Building C Board Room – Elkader
Meeting preceded by work session at 10 a.m. and lunch
Teleconference: Phone: 855-880-1246, Meeting ID: 999 6610 0230 #, Participant ID: #
Call to Order
Public Comment
Presentation — Microcredentials
Consent Items
a. Board Meeting Minutes — August 15, 2022
b. Board Secretary’s Financial Report
c. Agency Treasurer’s Financial Report
Outstanding Claims
Reports
Board Members & Committees
a. Administrator
b. Director of Educational Services
c. Director of Special Education
Unfinished Business
New Business
a. Personnel Recommendations
b. Board Policy 5500 — Nonpublic School and Student Services
c. Future Board Meeting Dates and Times
Board Information and Discussion Items
Anyone wishing to address the Board of Directors should notify the Board Secretary at least 30 minutes prior meeting.
