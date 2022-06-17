Oelwein Community School District Board of Directors
7 p.m., June 20, Central Office, Oelwein
View live or recorded on Youtube
1. Call to order
2. Acknowledgement of fact of quorum
3. Approval of agenda (any items to be removed from the consent agenda)
4. Review the board’s common message
5. Open Forum for District Residents who would like to speak to any item on the agenda
6. Presentations
• Vogel Insurance liability renewal — Lisa Bahe
• The Alphabet Soup of School Acronyms — Ehn
• Reports on issues impacting education in the district
7. Public Hearings
8. Discussion Item: Board Policy 600 Series Review — Ehn
9. Consent agenda
10. Board correspondence
11. Approve minutes of May 16 regular meeting
12. Claims and accounts
13. Personnel
• Contracts / Agreements
• Open Enrollment
14. Action items of business:
• Approve 2022-23 O2 Student Handbook — Executive Summary — Letzring
• Approve 2022-23 Wings Park/LHLC Student Handbook — Executive Summary — Ehn
• Approve 2022-23 OMS Student Handbook — Executive Summary — Hampton
• Approve 2022-23 OHS Student Handbook — Executive Summary — Harrings
• Approve 2022-23 Activities Handbook — Executive Summary — Harrings
• Approve 1st Reading of Board Policy 500 Series — Ehn
• Approve Insurance Renewal — Ehn
• Closed Session — Section 21.5(1)(j) of the Open Meetings Law
• Approve School Safety Plan
15. District Level Reports
16. Discussion and comments by board members
17. Upcoming events, meetings, announcements
18. Adjournment