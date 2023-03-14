Agronomy in the Field is a multi-session and hands-on workshop being offered to women landowners, farmers, conservationists, and other women who are interested in learning more about agronomy.
This series of workshops will be held during the 2023 growing season.
The goals of the Agronomy in the Field series are to strengthen agronomic skills for women that allow for better decision-making, provide a better understanding of inputs for crop production, see and understand different conservation practices, and increase confidence in communication with their spouse, farming partner, ag retailer or tenant.
In order to provide this opportunity to as many women throughout Northeast Iowa, these workshops will be delivered at two locations.
The first location will be centered around the Postville area in order to adequately serve attendees from Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette and Winneshiek counties.
The second location will be centered around the Manchester area in order to adequately serve attendees from Buchanan, Delaware and Dubuque counties.
Sessions are designed to be hands-on and conducted in the field to see real-time conditions.
These five Agronomy in the Field sessions will be offered once a month in May, June, July, August, and September.
Please check with your local Iowa State University Extension and Outreach county office for more information and updates as the dates and times for these sessions are still being coordinated.