OELWEIN — John and Joane Amick will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on June 9.
The couple began dating while attending Pocahontas Catholic High School. They were united in marriage on June 9, 1973, at Sacred Heart Church in Pocahontas. They went on to build a family together and work many years in education prior to retirement. John was the Oelwein Middle School principal for 20 years or so and Joane worked as an early childhood specialist at Keystone AEA.
A card shower to honor the couple is planned. Anniversary wishes may be sent to: 1219 East Charles St., Oelwein, IA 50662.
The couple will celebrate with a family gathering.