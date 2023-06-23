Come out to the Fontana Park Wildlife Display and learn about the animals that reside at Fontana Park through Animal Encounters each Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. through Aug. 22. The display is located at 1883 125th St., south of Hazleton.
There will be Buchanan County Conservation Board staff to feed and answer questions about the animal featured that week. All ages are encouraged to come, and participants can just show up – no advance registration is needed.
For more information go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Here is the schedule for the animals:
6/27/2023 Bobcat
7/4/2023 Bald Eagle
7/11/2023 Salamander
7/18/2023 Coyote
7/25/2023 Vulture
8/1/2023 Fox
8/8/2023 Owl
8/15/2023 Ducks
8/22/2023 Raccoon