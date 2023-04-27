MAYNARD — The Maynard Community Hall was the meeting place on Tuesday, April 25, for the West Central Senior Citizens weekly get together.
Card games of 500 were played. High scores went to Larry Torson and Verna Kerns.
Florence Wireman provided refreshments for the afternoon.
The next get together for card playing and socializing will be Tuesday, May 2, at 1 p.m. at the Maynard Community Hall. Helen Hillman will be the hostess.
At the April 18th get together, Ann Donat and Larry Torson were the top 500 players. Maxine Draker served refreshments for the afternoon.
All area older adults are welcome to enjoy an afternoon of socializing and card playing each Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Maynard Community Hall.