OELWEIN — All area women are invited to May Friendship Day Friday, May 5, at Grace Methodist Church in Oelwein. The noon luncheon and program are hosted by CWU (Church Women United).
The focus for this event is “Labor With Love — A Heart To Care (Matthew 25: 37-40). Proceeds from the luncheon tickets ($5) support Community Kitchen Cupboard, Oelwein Ministerial Association (a fund used at each minister’s discretion to help transients who stop with a special need), and Heifer International.
May is Mental Health Month. Persons are encouraged to wear a green ribbon or green clothing during May to show support, including to the luncheon and program. Tickets are available from a representative of each church.
CWU is an inclusive ecumenical Christian women’s movement that celebrates unity in diversity. The goal is to empower women to work toward a world of peace and justice for people everywhere.
Other events during the year include World Community Day Friday, Nov. 3; World Day of Prayer Friday, March 3, and the May Friendship Day. The program this year will be presented by the women of First Baptist Church, Oelwein.