Although the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Fayette County is not until June 17, work is beginning now to build the celebration that will bring together passionate supporters who embody the American Cancer Society mission to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.
Relay For Life is a volunteer-led experience that unites communities across the world to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer, and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.
“We share a passion to save lives, celebrate lives, and work to end cancer as we know it – for everyone,” said Mary Reeder, Relay For Life volunteer. “In 2023, more than 1.9 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the United States and more than 600,000 Americans will die from cancer. Being there for anyone impacted by cancer is year-round work, and we’re excited to kick-off the Relay season for 2023.”
The event starts at 3 p.m. with registration and tent set up beginning at 2:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “LIGHTS! CAMERA! ACTION!” and features food, family-friendly games, themed laps, music, luminaria lined walking path, and a silent auction. All are welcome!
Relay for Life of Fayette County raised more than $15,000 for the American Cancer Society’s mission in 2022, and we are hoping to exceed that goal in 2023.
“In Fayette County, relayers come together because of a shared passion for ending cancer as we know it. No matter how cancer has impacted your life or how you want to get involved, you have a team here, ready to welcome you,” said Ashley Rechkemmer, Relay For Life volunteer.
There are many ways to get involved.
• Join: Join a Relay community to connect with survivors, caregivers, and others impacted by cancer in our community. You do not have to attend the event to have a team.
o Visit RelayForLife.org/FayetteCountyIA to sign up for Relay and join our community in the fight against cancer.
• Donate: Your donation fuels the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer. Visit RelayForLife.org/FayetteCountyIA or donate to your own team today.
• Are you a survivor?: Contact Joann Treptow at 563.637.2428 to receive a FREE survivor shirt.