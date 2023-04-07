The annual Oelwein Senior Citizens Housing Corporation meeting will meet Tuesday, April 25, in the Community Room of Building 21, 3rd Avenue SE at 2 p.m.
Proxies were mailed out to proxy voters, and two directors, Jim Mueller and Janice Minton, were voted into three-year terms. Other board members are Paul Gray, president, Wallace Rundle, vice president, Barbara Rundle, secretary, James Kullmer, Steve Holland and Sarah Scheel.
The Oelwein Senior Citizens housing units are Central and Stewart Manors. There are 47 units within these two housing areas and are all almost filled. Contact Kartay Apartment Management of Independence if interested in an apartment.
They provide housing for adults age 62 and older or any age handicapped or disabled, 319 334 7110.