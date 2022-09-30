Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Are you cool with surveillance cameras?

At my day job, we recently underwent a major upgrade of our security cameras.

Yes, shoplifting has gotten bad enough and technology has gotten good enough that we have made this major investment.

Tags

Trending Food Videos