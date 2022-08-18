Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Recent Museum visitors

Tim Schloss, Mickey Schloss, Deb Schloss; second row: (l-r) Maddy and Megan Brase were among recent visitors at the Wilder Memorial Museum in Strawberry Point.

Jennifer Richmond knows her dolls! She presented an excellent Barbie Program and answered questions from the audience during her program Sunday, Aug. 14. I found my Barbie when I went home after the program. I will check with Jen to see where my Barbie fits into her lineage.

From Museum Archives: Early baseball in our “neck of the woods” definitely had its moments. In 1890 the ball players from The Ridges played very good ball. The Ridges were Flint; Pugh; Hard Pan; County Corners; Cox Creek; Hebronville; St. Sebald; Forestville, and the Nading Nine. One instance was mentioned of an outstanding outfielder who was backing up to catch a fly ball and in the act of doing it, he fell over a tree stump, rolled, and rolled but came up with the ball intact!

