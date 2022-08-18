Jennifer Richmond knows her dolls! She presented an excellent Barbie Program and answered questions from the audience during her program Sunday, Aug. 14. I found my Barbie when I went home after the program. I will check with Jen to see where my Barbie fits into her lineage.
From Museum Archives: Early baseball in our “neck of the woods” definitely had its moments. In 1890 the ball players from The Ridges played very good ball. The Ridges were Flint; Pugh; Hard Pan; County Corners; Cox Creek; Hebronville; St. Sebald; Forestville, and the Nading Nine. One instance was mentioned of an outstanding outfielder who was backing up to catch a fly ball and in the act of doing it, he fell over a tree stump, rolled, and rolled but came up with the ball intact!
In 1900, Captain A.T. Little, father of Mrs. Carolyn Roberts Wherry of Strawberry Point, a good friend of boys, conducted a tour, with a covered wagon, which he possessed. He and twelve boys went along the Mississippi River, and played the teams of Cassville, Wisconsin, Guttenberg, Lancaster, and Platteville, Wisconsin. Their diet was simple — one day boiled beans and bread (6 loaves for 25 cents), the next day fish and bread, and better fare at where they played ball.
In 1939 Strawberry Point won the Maquoketa Valley Title, 5-1, playing against Koolmotors, Dubuque. Lefty Dunsmoor was the pitcher for his Strawberry Point team. He held the Dubuque team to only four hits and only one of them was fruitful. The writer of this ballgame gave a good sharing of the plays made by the Strawberry Point Team members.
School has started and I urge everyone to be on high alert for the safety of our children and each other, whether on the sidewalks, bicycles, the streets – town or country, or riding the school buses. Exercise caution! Give yourself more time and less speed for their sake and yours.