DES MOINES – The State Historical Society of Iowa has awarded nearly $600,000 in grants to preserve Iowa’s historical collections and country schools, invest in communities through historic preservation, and promote Iowa history.
The grants support 26 projects in 24 Iowa communities, from Orange City to Burlington and Greenfield to Decorah. Funding comes from the State Historical Society’s Country School Grant Program and the Historical Resource Development Program, funded through the Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) program.
The Country School Grant program helps preserve or maintain Iowa’s one- or two-room country schools or provide historical interpretation/educational activities related to the school.
The Historical Resource Development Program grants help preserve, conserve, interpret, enhance and educate the public about historic preservation, museum collections and documentary collections.
Under Historic Preservation:
The Elgin Historical Society received a $25,500 grant for Tribes of the Turkey River Interpretive Center Window Rehabilitation. This project will rehabilitate existing primary windows and install new storm windows in the Elgin Historical Museum. The results will increase energy efficiency and protect artifacts in “Tribes of the Turkey River Interpretive Center,” a future exhibit that honors the Indigenous history of the Turkey River Valley.
At Spillville, the Bily Clocks Museum & Antonin Dvorak Exhibit received a $24,501 grant for Protection of Priceless Cultural Artifacts. Funding will be used to install a new HVAC system that will create a more appropriate temperature and humidity environment for preserving and protecting irreplaceable hand-carved wooden clocks, organs played by Dvorak, and other wood collections.
At Decorah, the Winneshiek County Historical Society received $7,010, to be used for repointing of WCHS Landers House north façade, Phase 1.
This funding will help the Winneshiek County Historical Society raise an additional $7,010 needed to prepare and tuckpoint exterior bricks with lime-based mortar. The work will preserve the north facade (Phase 1) of the historic 1860 soft-brick building for future generations.