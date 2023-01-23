Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College announces the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. The dean’s list is an official recognition of outstanding academic accomplishment by full-time students. To make the dean’s list, an individual must be a full-time student and successfully complete 12 or more credits in the fall or spring semesters with a semester GPA of 3.50 or better for courses taken at Hawkeye.

Area students are listed alphabetically by their hometowns.

