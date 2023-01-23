WATERLOO – Hawkeye Community College announces the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. The dean’s list is an official recognition of outstanding academic accomplishment by full-time students. To make the dean’s list, an individual must be a full-time student and successfully complete 12 or more credits in the fall or spring semesters with a semester GPA of 3.50 or better for courses taken at Hawkeye.
Area students are listed alphabetically by their hometowns.
Aurora — Creatleigh Griswold
Brandon — Karoline Lindaman, Grace Schmadeke, Amy Thomas
Calmar — Janessa Zweibahmer
Dunkerton — Sameen Afzal, Elizabeth Peterson, Elli Teisinger, Quincy Zuck
Fairbank — Courtney Schmitz
Fort Atkinson — Breanna Busta, Marcus Herold
Hawkeye — Ashton Pfister, Kylie Wurzer
Hazleton — Brennan Sauser
Independence — Ashley Fogle, Kennedy Galpin, Jacob Gibney, Jordan Hogan, Hannah Johnson, McKenna Lehs, Pyper Naylor, Melissa Smith, Anna Sweeney, Alexis Testrake
Jesup — Loren Corkery, Hailey Davis, Gavin French, Alexis Harris, Amanda Masteller, Deshila Menuey-Walker, Philip Sommerfelt, Peter Thoma, Silas Wehrspann
Lamont — Jacob Goedken, Mallory Vaske
Lawler — Garrett Kurtenbach
Oelwein — Kennen Baldwin, Denise Fike, Olivia Hershey, Jesse Platt
Readlyn — Hannah Davis, Kirk Drew, Ethan Oltrogge, Keisha Pullin, Brady Sauerbrei
Strawberry Point — Markeia Waterman
Sumner — Daniel Dillon, Margaret Fober, Spencer Matt, Kayla Paulus, Ryan Rochford, Raina Shonka, Brody Shover, Lane Smith, Miranda Wehling
Wadena — Alexander Streif
Waucoma — Dylan Reicks, Kourtney Schmidt
Winthrop — Aiden Cook, Peyton Dugan