CEDAR RAPIDS — Nearly 300 Kohawks graduated from Coe College in the 2022-23 academic year.
Area graduates include Abby Fox of Sumner, Kaci Rausch of Fort Atkinson and Decker Wirtz of Maynard.
The graduating Kohawks demonstrated excellence in academics, athletics and the arts; were leaders in research and community service; and completed thousands of internship hours with local, national and international organizations. They leave Coe equipped with the resumes and determination to expand their leadership roles into their budding professional lives.
