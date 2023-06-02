DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque recognized and celebrated the academic achievements of undergraduate, graduate, and seminary students during its 171st commencement with two ceremonies on Saturday, April 29.
Area students who were among the graduates are listed by hometowns with degrees and honors included.
Independence — Katie Gee, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude
Jesup — Payton McHone, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude
Postville — Karla Johnson, Certificate in Congregational Leadership
