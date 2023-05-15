Four North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) graduation ceremonies were held Friday, May 5, with 718 students conferred with 756 degrees, diplomas and certificates. The class of 2023 represents nine countries, 17 states and 105 Iowa communities.
- Area graduates are listed as follows, with an asterisk denoting midyear graduates.
Brandon — Audrey Paige Stephens
Calmar — Brandon Joseph Frana
Fayette — Nathan Duane Post
Lawler — Aleah Ann Hackman
Masonville — Hallie Mae Wenger
Oelwein — Danielle Dove Rulapaugh
West Union — Pauline Ann Clark