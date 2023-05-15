Four North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) graduation ceremonies were held Friday, May 5, with 718 students conferred with 756 degrees, diplomas and certificates. The class of 2023 represents nine countries, 17 states and 105 Iowa communities.

  • Area graduates are listed as follows, with an asterisk denoting midyear graduates.

Brandon — Audrey Paige Stephens

Calmar — Brandon Joseph Frana

Fayette — Nathan Duane Post

Lawler — Aleah Ann Hackman

Masonville — Hallie Mae Wenger

Oelwein — Danielle Dove Rulapaugh

West Union — Pauline Ann Clark

Tags