WAVERLY — Wartburg College awarded diplomas to 267 students during spring commencement on Sunday, May 28. The following area students were included in the spring graduates.
Blake Hackman, of Lawler, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in economics and actuarial science.
Henry Hahn, of Lamont, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and communication.
Hunter Kelly, of Fayette, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology.
Ryin Lehmann, of Clermont, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in public health.
Brett Meyer, of Sumner, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in biology.
Katie Sauerbrei, of Fairbank, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in business administration.
Colin Schrader, of Fairbank, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in exercise science.
ChyAnne Slick, of Oelwein, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in religion.
Danae Taylor, of Ossian, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Music in music therapy.
Anjela Waterman, of Elgin, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and sociology.
Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,444 students. Wartburg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and named after the castle in Germany where Martin Luther took refuge disguised as a knight during the stormy days of the Reformation while translating the Bible from Greek into German.