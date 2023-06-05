CALMAR — Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) has released its list of students earning academic excellence with placement on the spring dean’s list. Area students making the dean’s list are published in order by hometowns.
Arlington — Laine Weston
Calmar — Connor Frana, Philip French, Noah Sbiral, Josie Tieskoetter, Billie Wagner
Clermont — Kierra Alexander, Abby Chicken, Maeley Nefzger, Alexis Steffens
Dundee — Alexis Krogmann
Edgewood — Ellie Bockenstedt, Addison Kirby, Hallie Mentzer
Elgin — Jacob Leuchtenmacher, Katelyn Randall, Zachary Schroeder, Ella Schupbach
Elkader — Eva Embretson, Sierra Sheber
Fayette — Areli Campos Morales, Makenna Grove, Annika Kent-Thomas, Kaydence Martin, Jeffrey Muzingo
Fort Atkinson — Hailey Elsbernd, Ashley Fischer, Brody Hackman, Megan Hageman, Chase Hayek, Isabelle Kipp, Troy Schmitt
Hawkeye — Addison Chapman, Elizabeth McMullen, Casey Schreck
Oelwein — Nevin Berry, Jory Mortenson, Lily Pint, Ella Schunk, Emma Smock, Parker Sperfslage
Ossian — Evan Ellingson, Anna Holthaus, Luke Knutson, Anna Langreck, John Monroe, Dawson Wenthold
Postville — Melanie Avitan, Emily Frey, Jade Lansing, Karissa Loera, Kristen McGeough, Ezra Sweeney
Stanley — Ethan Smith
Strawberry Point — Nicole Farmer, Madison Hummel, Delaney Scherf
Sumner — Brennan Duffy
Volga — Olivia White
West Union — Madison Clausen, Marcus Kriener, Kasydi Meyer, Ayla Moss, Jade Otto, Leo Phan, Abigail Schmitt, Sydney Wurzer
Winthrop — Alicia Hare