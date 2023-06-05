CALMAR — Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) has released its list of students earning academic excellence with placement on the spring dean’s list. Area students making the dean’s list are published in order by hometowns.

Arlington — Laine Weston

Calmar — Connor Frana, Philip French, Noah Sbiral, Josie Tieskoetter, Billie Wagner

Clermont — Kierra Alexander, Abby Chicken, Maeley Nefzger, Alexis Steffens

Dundee — Alexis Krogmann

Edgewood — Ellie Bockenstedt, Addison Kirby, Hallie Mentzer

Elgin — Jacob Leuchtenmacher, Katelyn Randall, Zachary Schroeder, Ella Schupbach

Elkader — Eva Embretson, Sierra Sheber

Fayette — Areli Campos Morales, Makenna Grove, Annika Kent-Thomas, Kaydence Martin, Jeffrey Muzingo

Fort Atkinson — Hailey Elsbernd, Ashley Fischer, Brody Hackman, Megan Hageman, Chase Hayek, Isabelle Kipp, Troy Schmitt

Hawkeye — Addison Chapman, Elizabeth McMullen, Casey Schreck

Oelwein — Nevin Berry, Jory Mortenson, Lily Pint, Ella Schunk, Emma Smock, Parker Sperfslage

Ossian — Evan Ellingson, Anna Holthaus, Luke Knutson, Anna Langreck, John Monroe, Dawson Wenthold

Postville — Melanie Avitan, Emily Frey, Jade Lansing, Karissa Loera, Kristen McGeough, Ezra Sweeney

Stanley — Ethan Smith

Strawberry Point — Nicole Farmer, Madison Hummel, Delaney Scherf

Sumner — Brennan Duffy

Volga — Olivia White

West Union — Madison Clausen, Marcus Kriener, Kasydi Meyer, Ayla Moss, Jade Otto, Leo Phan, Abigail Schmitt, Sydney Wurzer

Winthrop — Alicia Hare