PELLA — Central College recognized 351 students who were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list.
Keely Krambeer, Class of 2026 from Wadena.
Cassandra Moss, Class of 2024 from West Union.
Sarah Smith, Class of 2025 from Sumner.
Samuel Staley, Class of 2023 from Jesup.
The academic honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.
Central College of Pella is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor and leadership formation and for cultivating diversity of thought and culture through the arts and sciences, professional fields of study and experiential learning.