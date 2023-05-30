STORM LAKE — Buena Vista University congratulates more than 550 students who were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list. The dean’s list recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5-grade point average or higher for the semester. Area students earning academic excellence with inclusion on the BVU Spring Dean’s List include the following:
Chance Downs of Strawberry Point
Vanessa Hamlett of Aurora
Kaden Howard of Independence
