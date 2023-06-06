FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University announces the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.

Arlington — Amber Burlage

Aurora — Carrie Hundley

Calmar — Chance Adam

Dunkerton — Justina Snyder

Elgin — Peyton Halverson, Colton Larson

Fairbank — Kaci Beesecker , Gunner Meyer, Adrianna Richards

Fayette — Kyla Edlund, Eric Hanson, Logan Kutsch, Yannis Sapim, Kaylin Kent-Thomas

Independence — Brynn Bonefas, Coleen Dvorak, Isaiah Dvorak, Delaney Martin, Reese Martin, Jadyn Schultz, Shana Stiefel, Callie Taylor, Brianne Weber

Jesup — Ashlyn Ackerman, Tina Delagardelle, Taylor Hansen, Alex Moore, Kristin Sadler

Oelwein — Jane Cue, Andrew Roete

Ossian — Carter Wenthold

Readlyn — Lydia Imbrogno

Rowley — Kayla Kress

Sumner — Elizabeth Diers

Volga — Rebecca Fettkether

Waucoma — Christian Cutsforth , Lily Shores

West Union — Nathaniel Buffington, Israel Hernandez, Kiley Krivachek, Dylan Muggler

Winthrop — Corissa Knutson

