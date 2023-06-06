FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University announces the dean's list for the 2023 spring semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.
Arlington — Amber Burlage
Aurora — Carrie Hundley
Calmar — Chance Adam
Dunkerton — Justina Snyder
Elgin — Peyton Halverson, Colton Larson
Fairbank — Kaci Beesecker , Gunner Meyer, Adrianna Richards
Fayette — Kyla Edlund, Eric Hanson, Logan Kutsch, Yannis Sapim, Kaylin Kent-Thomas
Independence — Brynn Bonefas, Coleen Dvorak, Isaiah Dvorak, Delaney Martin, Reese Martin, Jadyn Schultz, Shana Stiefel, Callie Taylor, Brianne Weber
Jesup — Ashlyn Ackerman, Tina Delagardelle, Taylor Hansen, Alex Moore, Kristin Sadler
Oelwein — Jane Cue, Andrew Roete
Ossian — Carter Wenthold
Readlyn — Lydia Imbrogno
Rowley — Kayla Kress
Sumner — Elizabeth Diers
Volga — Rebecca Fettkether
Waucoma — Christian Cutsforth , Lily Shores
West Union — Nathaniel Buffington, Israel Hernandez, Kiley Krivachek, Dylan Muggler
Winthrop — Corissa Knutson
