Around Town

Tonight is the American Legion’s fish fry, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
This will be the last one of the season. Come hungry, leave full.
Carry-outs are available or dine-in our very classy banquet room (enter eye roll). Cost will be a free will offering, please be generous.
• • •
Ontario College of Art & Design University, commonly known as OCAD University, is a public university of art and design located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The main campus is adjacent to the Art Gallery of Ontario, within the Grange Park neighborhood. The school is Canada’s largest and oldest educational institution for art and design… How dare they copy our Oelwein Chamber & Area Development moniker!
• • •
The girls at the real OCAD wanted me to remind you to get your tickets for the Daddy Daughter Dance on Saturday, April 22. This is open to young ladies from pre-school – 5th grade. Dads, Grandpas, Uncles should take note of this wonderful opportunity to spend a couple hours on a Saturday night, WOWing your sweetheart. It could be a night she will remember for the rest of her life.
• • •
The Hazleton Firefighters Association will be sponsoring a soup supper and silent auction on Saturday, April 8, 4–7 p.m. The menu is chili, chicken noodle, sandwiches, and desserts. Also, a silent auction with a variety of items including Milwaukee tools, gift cards and a car detailing kit to name a few. This will be a free will offering, so be generous. Volunteer firemen/women bust their butts so we can rest assured they will be there when we need them. Keep in mind they are running into a building on fire while you’re running out. Please support them in this cause.
• • •
The Oelwein Library is having their annual Spring Book N’ Bake Sale starting Thursday, April 20 thru Saturday, April 22. The bake sale items will only be available on Thursday and Friday. The times vary from day to day. Call the library for more information. This is a great chance to get some inexpensive books and a well-deserved treat for yourself. All proceeds are used to enhance opportunities and programs at the library.
• • •
Hey parents. Do you want to send your child (ages 9-15) to babysitting college? Here’s an opportunity. The RAMS Center is holding a series of classes on April 22. Cost is $19 and the classes go from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Your child will have the chance to effectively communicate with parents to understand household rules and routines, practice hygiene, perform age-appropriate basic care, make decisions under pressure, and understand and safely respond to the needs of children and infants under their watch. Attendees will also be taught basic first aid and CPR will be taught by a certified instructor. Please bring a sack lunch. If interested contact the RAMS Center at 844-642-2338 ext. 5700.
This class could make your child a very desirable babysitter.
• • •
The Parks Department has finished their arm-twisting and property swaps to get the necessary land needed to finish another leg of the Oelwein bike trail. This 2023 segment essentially begins at the viaduct and works its way north by northwest. At Fifth Avenue NW it goes north and wiggles (that’s an engineering term) until it joins up with Third Street, near Transco. The Third Street portion will be on a hard surfaced, city street progressing straight west for 3 blocks. Then it starts zig-zagging (more engineering speak. I hope I don’t lose you with all this technical talk), west and south and west to the cemetery entrance on 13th Avenue.
This is the fun part, unless you’re riding at night, if so, you’re on your own! The trail will meander through the cemetery mostly on existing roads, coming out across from the bike trail at Red Gate Park. If you followed that maze, you may be rewarded with a piece of cheese. I hope this made more sense than trying to read your home’s abstract.
For more detailed information call Josh Johnson at the Parks Department, 319-348-4047. Please consider making a donation to this well used addition to the recreation in Oelwein.
• • •
I have mentioned our birthday party at the American Legion on Sunday, April 16, in a previous column, so here goes again. Our Charter was presented to us on April 16, 1923, so we are having ice cream and cake to celebrate. We will have a brief program honoring some of our most senior veterans, those that are WWII and Korean War vets. Two of our special guests will be 100-year-old and WWII veteran Ken Gillpatrick, and longest continuous Post 9 member and Korean War era veteran, Paul Ryan.
This is a community event, and we welcome all veterans, and the public is invited to honor our long time Veterans.
• • •
Have a happy Easter and try to remember the real purpose of that day. Some people think there are only two kinds of flowers on the altar of their church: Easter Lilies and Poinsettias. But Easter is about much more than finding hidden eggs… that come from the Easter Chicken?