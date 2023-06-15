Around Town

While you’re reading this, I am still at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, finishing up at this year’s Boys State week. The older I get the harder it is to keep up with the boys, their exuberance and energy. I do enjoy seeing them on the first day timid and awkwardly quiet. Within 12 hours, they have established new friendships and, in a day, friends for life. American Legion Boys State is a life changing event and if you talk to any alumni, almost to the person, they will tell you, it is a week in their life they will never forget.
• • •
I had the opportunity to interview Iowa Army National Guard Captain and Oelwein High School Principal Tim Hadley the day after he returned as a guardian on the Honor Flight on June 6. His thoughts were from a different perspective, noting that appreciation is a two-way street. Anyone who had the opportunity to observe this Honor Flight would quickly see this was a moving experience for both the honored and those showing the honor.
• • •
The honorees boarded the plane in the early morning hours at Waterloo airport, some arriving very earlier than the appointed time so as to not be late. These venerated ladies and gentlemen had no idea the gratitude that was about to be bestowed on them on this day.
“From the moment they landed at Reagan International Airport until they walked in the shadows of the first scheduled monument in our Nation’s Capital, this would be about thanking these veterans,” Hadley said.
A fire truck on the tarmac sporting a huge American flag greeted them as the plane taxied the runway. Locals, including children, gathered inside the terminal, solely in their honor, clapping, and holding signs of welcome and thanks.
• • •
Let’s be honest, this trip wasn’t about sightseeing, or the historic monuments or being greeted by political celebrities. I would venture a guess that a large percentage of those on this flight already have visited this area and have photos in an obscure album at home with the sights they were about to traverse. This was about them being VIPs … finally! This is about thanking them for their sacrifices already made.
• • •
Was everyone on this flight heroes? The definition of the word hero has different definitions to different people. You decide but former American Legion National Commander Jimmie Foster put it this way, “I’d like to remind the American people that all who put on our nation’s uniform make a commitment and in fact, signed a blank check payable to our country for an amount up to, and including their very lives. Such unwavering dedication calls for the equal dedication on the part of our nation to ensure that those who have sacrificed are also recipients of our nation’s gratitude.
• • •
These Honor Flights are well organized to honor our veterans, every step of their way, every minute of this day. Hats, shirts and identification lanyards draped around their necks leaving no doubt these are American heroes.
“The group represented all the branches of service and often was heard some good-natured ribbing, belittling the others suggesting to them theirs was the lesser branch of service. This was a bond not shared in the civilian world,” Hadley shared.
• • •
The group boarded the plane and departed for the trip home. But little did they know the accolades were far from over. After the always startling thump and clump of the wheels being securely stored in the belly of the plane, the lights in the cabin were dimmed, the physically exhausted group began what they thought would be a quiet, and peaceful rest back.
But the assemblage would soon be treated to an occurrence not experienced by them since removing the uniform they once so proudly wore. Agents of the Honor Flight announced a nostalgic “mail call” alert and began passing out bundles of mail to be read by each participant. These were letters of love and thanks written by family members, friends, and anonymous school children. Many non-participants witnessed a combination of tears of joy, pride and some self-induced humility.
• • •
When arriving late in the evening at the Waterloo airport, one last surprise awaited the tired veterans. The airport terminal was packed with an audience of well-wishers and a welcoming band. The honored group walked a gauntlet of friends and family, shaking hands and embracing loved ones. It was the conclusion of a very long day. A day of love, recognition, and gratitude.
• • •
Another bus story if you don’t mind. A year ago, or so, a young middle school girl offered me a back-and-forth conversation of sorts, while I was driving the bus. “Hey, Jake,” she began, “I have a boyfriend.”
“Oh,” I replied, barely listening. “Is he a nice boy?” I asked back in pleasant conversation. “Yes,” she said. “Me and him kiss sometimes.” “He and I kiss sometimes,” I offered in a way of correction. “EWWWW!” she shrieked in obvious disgust. “YOU KISSED HIM, TOO!” After that verbal exchange I had nothing. I quit the back-and-forth dialog before I ended up with an ankle bracelet.
• • •
I don’t know about you, but I’ve thought about running away more as an adult than I ever did as a kid.