Attention veterans! The “Veterans History Project by the Library of Congress” collects, preserves, and makes accessible the firsthand recollections of U.S. military veterans who served from World War I through more recent conflicts and peacekeeping missions, so that future generations may hear directly from veterans and better understand what they saw, did and felt during their service. It had nothing to do with heroism, only what you did in the service and saying it in your own words.
From 2008 through 2011, in coordination with the Sullivans Brothers Museum, I helped recruit local veterans in the Oelwein, Fayette and West Union area to come into our Legion post and be interviewed by a lady from Waterloo. I arranged 4 interviews every Wednesday for almost three years. My records indicate we did 272 interviews over those years. Each vet received a DVD copy of this interview when it was processed. I am asking that if any of you reading this column took part in this interview and have one of these DVDs …PLEASE let your family know now. Before you die.
This may sound cold, but I have done over 120 eulogies for veterans who have passed away and the first thing I ask the family is if they have a copy of his Veterans interview. Most say they have no idea what I am talking about. At this point it serves two purposes. One, it helps to watch it and gather information about the deceased and second, it is one of the best things you can give your family, leaving a legacy.
Please find that DVD and most important, let your family know where it is. If you can’t find it, you can get a copy of it at the Grout Museum for a very small fee. If you a want to know more about this project go to the Google machine and type in Library of Congress Veterans History Project.
• • •
Church Women United is sponsoring a World Day of Prayer on Friday, March 3, at 1 p.m., at Sacred Heart Church. Women of all faiths are invited to attend. The program, written by the women of Taiwan, will be given by the women of the First Baptist Church of Oelwein. You will have an opportunity to learn about Taiwan’s history and culture as the Taiwan women share their stories of wisdom traditions, and experiences of God’s love. Refreshments follow in the Sacred Heart basement with elevator access.
• • •
You may have seen some Girl Scouts selling cookies around town this week. It’s the beginning of Eastern Iowa’s push to give everyone an opportunity to buy this year’s assortment of cookies. I may still have some thin mints hidden under some frozen fish in my freezer. I hid them there because I know Peggy won’t touch the fish.
• • •
The Sesquicentennial book is coming along fine. My plea for typists paid off. Mary Chapman and Edith Biddinger stepped up to bail us out for the time being. We’re going to need more though.
• • •
Fish fry at the Oelwein American Legion next Friday night March 3, from 4:30- 6:30 p.m.
• • •
In Oelwein the name Whittenbaugh is synonymous with Conifers. For over 40 years Tom and Gary Whittenbaugh have collected hundreds of species of spruce, pine, firs, cypress, and junipers.
Iowa PBS is doing a segment on their garden called Gardening with Steil, Saturday morning Feb. 25, at 8:30 a.m. That’s tomorrow morning. The film crew taped it last May, but they were saving it for Iowa PBS Festival Week in February.
For many years I have driven by their place at 625 3rd Ave SW and often thought of walking through their yard to gather in the beauty of all the “evergreenery” (I just made that word up). But the last time I went into somebody’s backyard unannounced, the girl’s dad came out and threatened to shoot me if I didn’t stay away from his daughter. Lesson learned.
The Whittenbaughs have bus tours visiting their yard from May until October. They named their plant sanctuary FranMara in honor of their parents Francis and Martha Whittenbaugh.
They are well known in the United States for their vast collection of plants. The boys started with traditional flower gardening but after watching a segment on conifers on Iowa PBS many years ago, they got hooked on the beauty of the trees. Some are over 30 feet tall, but many are dwarfs or at least, limited in height by the type of species.
They have over 350 different kinds of conifers and 700 other miniatures in their rock garden. All are labeled with Latin names and the commonly known name for the species. Here’s a fact I learned in my interview. Conifers are “cone” bearing. Pine tree cones grow downward, fir tree cones grow upward. Who knew?
Whittenbaughs’ yard is full of these wonderous plants, even spilling out into a very generous neighbor’s yard, who asked them many years ago to use their yard for expansion. Tom remarked that their yard is so full of plants, the muffler on our lawn mower never gets hot mowing the grass.
Don’t miss the Oelwein segment on Iowa PBS Saturday morning beginning at approximately 9:30 a.m. Mediacom Channel 12. If you miss that, it will be rebroadcast on the Create channel (Media Com channel 118) on March 1, at 6 p.m. If you would like to arrange a tour, you can call Tom at 319-283-3050.
• • •
Autocorrect has become my worst enema.