Thank you to Larry and Carol Minard for volunteering to help at the museum this year. They have given gifts to help us with our beautiful flowers that will welcome our guests at the entrance to the museum!
Annes Kenney and Sue Fenton are priming the flowerbeds to start their showcase of beautiful colors. As you know, putting on your “best face” to represent yourself is a work in progress – all the time. The extra assistance from Larry and Carol really gives us a boost of encouragement.
Annes Kenney, Skylar White, and Sue Fenton are putting final touches on the Geological/Fossil displays. The displays have been improved from the bottom to the top where new lighting really makes a difference. Mark Meyer has moved our heavy cases out to be worked on and then moved them back, which is no small feat, but they are done!
Matt and Melissa Kaufmann, from Dubuque, have included additional fossils to compliment the ones they already have on display at the museum. You don’t feel quite so aged when listening to Matt describe the adventures he has had in finding the fossils, whether they be a dinosaur egg, ancient horse bones, knuckle bone, teeth, or limestone from the depths of the ocean that covered Iowa millions of years ago.
The Wilder Memorial Museum officially opens for the 2023 season Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is closed Sunday, May 28, and Memorial Day Monday, May 29. Following Memorial Day Monday, museum regular hours will be Tuesdays-Thursdays 1-4 p.m.; Fridays-Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Contact Kris Morarend, 563-419-5329 for additional information.