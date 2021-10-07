WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors could be facing legal action over its removal of an Oelwein doctor from the county’s Board of Health.
Dr. Anthony Leo, of Oelwein, was dismissed from the Board of Health by a 2-1 vote, with Supervisors Jeanine Tellin and Marty Stansbrough in favor. Supervisor Janell Bradley voted against.
Dr. Leo’s attorney, Chip Baltimore, of Boone, has requested and gotten approval for access to public records concerning the matter.
“I certainly believe we have grounds for a lawsuit, especially given the egregious manner in which Dr. Leo was treated and the false statements made in the process of terminating him from the Board of Health. That said, we will not be making further comment on our legal strategy at this time,” Baltimore said.
Tellin, chair of the supervisors, brought the action against Leo over what she felt was inappropriate behavior on his part regarding COVID-19 mitigation requirements at the 2020 Fayette County Fair.