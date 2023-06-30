Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 83F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.