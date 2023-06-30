ELGIN — Ron and Marlene Baker will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on July 6, 2023. The couple met while attending Barber and Nursing College in Cedar Rapids. They were united in marriage on July 6, 1963, at St. Francis of Assisi in Fayette.
They went on to build a family together and work many years in Oelwein prior to retirement. Ron owned and operated Baker's Barber Shop for 46 years to the day he retired. Marlene was an LPN nurse at Mercy Hospital.
A card shower to honor the couple is planned. Anniversary wishes may be sent to 306 Washington St. Elgin, Iowa 52141.
The couple will celebrate with their children, Robb and Maria Baker and Krista and Jim Kleitsch. They have five grandchildren and two bonus grandchildren.