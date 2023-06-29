Bob and Mary Belden of Westgate will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 30, 2023.
In honor of the occasion, an open house will be held Saturday, July 8, from 4-8 p.m. at the American Legion in Westgate. All are invited to help celebrate the occasion. No invitations are being sent and the couple requests no gifts.
Bob Belden and the former Mary Scofield were married June 30, 1973, at Peace United Church of Christ in Elkader. The Rev. Alvin F. Volle officiated. The couple are the parents of two children, twins Michael (Angelisa) Belden and Kathy (Dan) Maline. They are also the grandparents of Ethan and Avery Maline and Nolan and Grace Belden.
Bob is retired from the United States Postal Service and Mary is a retired Oelwein High School English teacher.