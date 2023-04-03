The Beyond Pink TEAM is hosting the next All Cancer Support Group on April 18. This free virtual event is open to women living with any type of cancer diagnosis.
This is an in-person meeting at the Cedar Valley Unitarian church, 3912 Cedar Heights Drive, Cedar Falls. The meeting is from 5-7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to come and go as their schedule allows, but the speaker begins at 6 pm. Masks are optional, and light refreshments will be provided.
April’s topic is “The Flat Revolution!”
Being diagnosed with cancer can be scary and overwhelming, and it comes with a lot of decisions. One big decision for breast cancer survivors is whether or not to have additional surgery for breast reconstruction.
Stacy Glascock, PA will speak on her experience, and why she decided to stay flat, and skip reconstruction. While her choice was specific to her cancer, discussion of the night will focus on how to best advocating for yourself when it comes to surgery and treatment choices.
The All Cancer Support Group meets quarterly on the third Tuesday of January, April, June, and September. April, June and September meetings will be in person.
For more information about the All Cancer Support Group call Angela Hamilton at 319-231-3143 or Dee Hughes at 319-504-6492; or go to the Beyond Pink TEAM website at beyondpinkteam.org.